Yeah, It’s Probably a Coincidence

8:33 a.m. Unwanted mail was dumped in a yard.

12:28 p.m. Despite the presence of a no trespassing sign, people were trespassing.

12:33 p.m. Other people’s opened mail was found in a mailbox.

2:01 p.m. A mountain lion was hissing at someone.

2:10 p.m. A big guy with a beard was making a scene.

2:53 p.m. In what was probably a coincidence and not a long-foretold harbinger of a certain thing that could be triggered by a great pestilence and, you know, everything else, four horses were spotted together.

3:06 p.m. Another person called 911 about mail.

4:11 p.m. A labrador in Columbia Falls was “pooing” where it wasn’t supposed to.

5:11 p.m. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

5:37 p.m. An unwelcome stranger with two big bags was sitting in a Kalispell resident’s front yard.

6:51 p.m. A stray headstone was discovered near a cemetery.

7:39 p.m. The occupants of a Subaru were chucking beer cans out the window.

8:50 p.m. A man believed the brakes on his truck had been tampered with.

9:04 p.m. The ongoing late-night construction next door was getting old.

9:09 p.m. An intoxicated woman was carrying a pumpkin.

11:32 p.m. “Weird activity” was reported.