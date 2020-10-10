Great Leadership for House District 3

Complex times in Montana require the dedicated experienced leadership we will find in Rep. Debo Powers. Our large state supports a population of hard-working residents with an expanding economy amid a pandemic. Wide-open spaces with natural beauty support a vast tourist industry, just as the natural resources provide opportunities for development and employment across industries. Debo is a true Montanan who understands the state. She has lived off the grid, worked as a fire lookout and experienced the Montana essence newcomers are searching for. Management of Montana land resources and opportunities for development of businesses including green infrastructure to sustain a strong economy requires an experienced knowledge base we find in Debo.

In contrast to her opponent Braxton Mitchell, who is still in his teens with little education beyond high school. He has no leadership experience. Debo Powers has dedicated her life to education, learning and broad community involvement. As a member of the Flathead National Forest County Resource Advisory Committee Debo brings her background of working with elected officials, tribal representatives, labor, mining, forestry and environmental organizations in project development.

For broad-based thoughtful leadership elect Rep. Debo Powers in HD3.

Betty Kuffel

Whitefish