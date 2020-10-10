Protect Montana’s Priceless Resources with a Vote for Williams

I am voting for Kathleen Williams to be Montana’s at-large representative to the U.S. House of Representatives. Here’s why:

Magnificent working landscapes and a strong outdoor heritage are cornerstones of Montana’s pride, pleasure and prosperity. The agriculture, energy, sporting and leisure industries all rely on good sense and stewardship to manage our natural resources and public lands and to protect the diverse interests of all Montanans – not just a few cronies of any particular socio-economic group.

Kathleen Williams clearly loves the outdoors and is an active hunter and outdoorswoman; she has extensive professional experience in natural resource management issues; she has a track record of working to achieve non-partisan solutions and she has consistently and clearly supported keeping Montana’s public lands open to the public.

I encourage you to join me in protecting Montana’s priceless resources with a vote for Kathleen Williams.

Susie Burch

Kalispell