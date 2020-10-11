You Need to Cast Your Vote

So … you have decided not to vote because you don’t like Joe Biden or Donald Trump? This election is not just about a president; it’s also about Montana’s national and state representation.

Do you care about maintaining Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; the dreamers; climate change; the environment; public lands truly for the public’s use and not for sale to corporations; health care and the coverage of pre-existing conditions; not separating children from their parents with no plan to reunite them; 200,000 fellow citizens dying from COVID-19 because we lack national leadership; science; women’s choice; equal pay for equal work; collective bargaining, the next Supreme Court justice?

Do you care that our president lies almost every time he opens his mouth and will do anything, and I mean anything, to get re-elected? Even dangling the notion that he will not step down from the presidency because mail-in voting is a hoax? Do you care that he welcomes Russian interference in our elections? Aren’t you sick of the Republicans that won’t support our democracy and call out this president for his abominable behavior?

We have seen Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale blindly support Trump and his policies. Thank God we had Steve Bullock at the helm to lead our state into the pandemic arena and not some Trump-thumping Republican governor. We need to bring this country back on track to its values and what we stand for. What the majority stands for. We don’t need a leader that divides, incites reckless actions, and sows fear. That thumbs his nose at our constitution and norms.

To do this we need to maintain a Democratic majority in the U.S. House and take back the U.S. Senate. We need individuals who will stand firm for our democracy at the national and state levels. We need a blue Montana. Mike Cooney, Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams will do the job. By not voting you imperil the future of our beloved state. Think it over.

Jan Bertelsen-James

Eureka