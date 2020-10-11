Saying the Quiet Part Loud

2:23 a.m. Runaway juveniles surfaced in a barn.

8:01 a.m. A man demanding to know why a woman was out of jail called the sheriff’s office “incompetent and worthless” when they refused to tell him.

8:14 a.m. A TV mysteriously turned on.

8:42 a.m. A woman identified several suspects who may have stolen tools from her truck.

9:59 a.m. Somebody was mad at the DMV.

11:24 a.m. A wedding gift was stolen.

12:04 p.m. A man thought bills were being stolen from his mailbox after seeing a suspicious Facebook post.

1:43 p.m. Naughty house cats set off a security alarm.

2:29 p.m. “A little old lady who lives out in the sticks” was sent a package full of money by a Kalispell resident.

4:30 p.m. A patio table was stolen.

4:50 p.m. An unwanted tapestry delivered from China was described as “a piece of junk.”

5:46 p.m. A man who had been drinking all day was advised not to drive.

6:34 p.m. A neighbor said “screw it, let’s go get the drugs” a little too loudly.

11:42 p.m. A truck hit a bear.