Braxton Mitchell for House District 3

Braxton Mitchell is just what we all need to represent HD 3 in the Montana House. A young principled conservative leader. His peers respect him because he listens, learns and leads. He has been studying, organizing, and participating to best represent his soon to be constituents. He is prepared to step into leadership in due course. HD3, Columbia Falls, Flathead County and Montana will be proud of his service. Braxton understands the issues, no training wheels necessary. He’s ready!

Bob Keenan

R-Bigfork