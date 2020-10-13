(Mostly) Friday Night Lights Roundup Oct. 9

Jake Rendina’s dominance on the turf from the week before couldn’t stop Helena High from snapping Glacier’s four-win streak on Oct. 9. The Helena defense took their task of keeping the Wolfpack’s running back from making forward progress to heart and Rendina rushed for only two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 20 in five games.

The No. 2 Bengals remained undefeated, notching a 34-14 win over the Wolfpack. Helena junior quarterback Kaden Huot passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Helena will take on the remaining undefeated team, Sentinel, this week while Glacier gears up for crosstown.

Flathead will be heading into crosstown in underdog status, after losing to Butte 42-13 to move to 0-5 on the season. Braves quarterback Charlie Hinchey scrambled three yards for a TD and Alec Thomas made a 4-yard run in the third quarter to break Flathead’s two-week shutout streak. The Braves are all but out of the playoff picture.

In continued dominance, Hamilton remained undefeated and rolled over Whitefish on Friday, 54-12, to break the Bulldogs’ four-game win streak.

It took just over a minute for Hamilton to put a number on the board, and Whitefish unsuccessfully tried a fake punt to give the Broncs the ball back, and another TD in the first seven minutes of the game.

Jaxsen Schlauch took two passes into the endzone for the Bulldogs and Ty Schwaiger kept Whitefish fans cheering all the way to the whistle as he scored in the last minute of the game.

In Libby, the Loggers fell to Dillon, 34-14. Dawson Young scored for the Loggers with an 83-yard kick return and a 1-yard run.

Columbia Falls traveled to Corvallis and returned victorious after a 32-0 rampage.

After a flurry of canceled games last week, including a showdown between Bigfork and Anaconda, a last minute switch allowed the Vikings to take the field against Polson, winning in a 54-40 shootout.

Cormac Benn rushed 38 times for 381 yards. He scored five times, from 1, 9, 1, 5 and 47 yards out. Levi Taylor rushed for two additional Bigfork TDs. Polson’s Jarrett Wilson tried to match that intensity, passing for 438 yards and six touchdowns for the Pirates.