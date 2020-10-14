Podcast: Inside Montana’s Three Biggest Statewide Races

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: If you live in Flathead County your general election ballot should already be in your mailbox, so we’re finishing up our two-week series on the election with our lead political reporter, Tristan Scott. We take a close look at the race for governor and two federal races — for U.S. House and U.S. Senate — to learn about the candidates and find out what their election could mean both here in Montana and nationally. Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest headlines from the last week, which are all about COVID-19 and the ever-worsening outbreak still consuming Flathead County.

