Real Estate Market Trends

Readers requested that I analyze the trends in building permits issued, and we honor our readers. Since the county doesn’t have such, and since Kalispell holds the lion’s share of activity (over other Flathead cities), let’s start with Kalispell residential building permits issued over the past four years.

Let’s include permits for “use_codes” Residential, Single Family Residence, Townhouse and Duplex, and filter further to include only “class_of_work” New (not Remodel, Addition or Tenant Improvement), for project valuations at or above $100,000 (see chart). I sourced data from the Kalispell Building Department website. This year’s numbers have left prior years behind (only close comparison is June 2017 to 2020).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.