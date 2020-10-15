Montana Prep Football Rankings: Oct 14

Several of the top ranked high school teams lost big games last week, which led to big changes to in Class B in the 406mtsports rankings, and some shifts in the Treasure State Media Poll for Class AA.

Bigfork jumped up a class to claim a huge victory over Polson, vaulting the Vikings back into the top 406mtsports rankings, however TSMP voters did not view the win the same way. In a top-five matchup, No. 3 Glasgow fell to No. 5 Malta leading to to the Mustangs rising three spots, while Glasgow dropped off the chart in both rankings. Fairfield also suffered a loss to unranked Red Lodge, leading to a drop off one list.

In Class AA, No. 4 Glacier lost to undefeated No. 3 Helena, and TSMP voters felt that Bozeman’s 3-1 record warranted more hype than Glacier’s 4-1. Class AA and Class A 406mtsports rankings did not change this week.

406mtsports.com Rankings

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0) 2. Billings West (5-0) 3. Helena (5-0) 4. Kalispell Glacier (4-1) 5. Billings Senior (4-1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (7-0) 2. Miles City (5-0) 3. Billings Central (4-0) 4. Dillon (5-1) 5. Laurel (3-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (6-0) 2. Malta (4-0) 3. Florence-Carlton (5-1) 4. Bigfork (5-2) 5. Townsend (5-1)

Treasure State Media Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0) 2. Billings West (5-0) 3. Helena (5-0) 4. Billings Senior (4-1) 5. Bozeman (3-1)

Class A

1. Miles City (5-0) 2. Hamilton (7-0) 3. Billings Central (4-0) 4. Dillon (5-1) 5. Laurel (3-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (6-0) 2. Malta (4-0) 3. Florence – Carlton (5-1) 4. Fairfield (3-1) 5. Townsend (5-1)

The 406mtsports.com rankings are compiled by 406mtsports staff and come out on Mondays. The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday.