Beacon Wins Top Honor at Montana Newspaper Contest

Hunter D’Antuono of the Flathead Beacon won best feature photo for this image of highland heifers at Flathead Farms off of West Valley Drive in Kalispell.

The Flathead Beacon was named the best weekly newspaper in the state at the Montana Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Thursday night at the association’s 135th annual convention — hosted in Kalispell but held virtually for the first time in its history.

In total, the Beacon took home 53 awards and 24 first-place plaques, including General Excellence, Best Overall Website, and the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper. The Beacon’s quarterly magazine, Flathead Living, won Best Niche Publication.

The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.

Beacon Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown is the president of the association, and the convention was originally scheduled to be held in June at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell but was postponed because of the pandemic. It was later decided to be held remotely. Brown will be succeeded as president by Erin Leonard of the Madisonian. She will serve a one-year term.

