Wolfpack Rolls Over Flathead In Crosstown Football

Jake Rendina of the Glacier Wolfpack outruns the Flathead Braves defense for a touchdown at the annual crosstown football game in Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 16, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Amid the cold and rain, Jake Rendina rushed for 173 yards and scored four times, pushing Glacier High School over their crosstown rivals as the Wolfpack held off Flathead 35-14 at Legends Stadium on Oct. 16.

The Wolfpack (5-1) capitalized on an early fumble on the second play of the game as JT Allen connected with Casey Peiffer to put the Pack on the board just five minutes into the quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Allen found Rendina from 34 yards out to go up 14-0. Just minutes later, Allen made his own moves, gaining 32 yards and coming up inches short of a TD, which Rendina rectified quickly.

Flathead (0-6) was able to make some gains during the second half, starting with a fumble recovery that led to Alec Thomas running the ball in for the Braves.

Flathead spent most of the fourth quarter slowly marching the ball across the field on an 80-yard drive that lasted nearly nine minutes, and ended with Kaden Henshaw running in a second TD for Flathead.

Glacier’s defense sacked Flathead quarterback Charlie Hinchey four times and held him to 6-for-17 passing and just 60 yards.

Offensively, Allen was 10-for-16 and connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Peiffer, a senior, and star junior Rendina. Rendina has 1,110 rushing yards and 24 scoring runs on the season.

Glacier has won 10 of the 14 all-time Crosstown matchups. Next week, the Pack will face undefeated Missoula Sentinel while Flathead will end their season against Missoula Big Sky.

SERIES HISTORY

Glacier leads 10-4

2007: Flathead 49, Glacier 13

2008: Flathead 38, Glacier 28

2009: Glacier 41, Flathead 7

2010: Glacier48, Flathead 35

2011: Glacier 56, Flathead 44

2012: Glacier 55, Flathead 14

2013: Glacier 56, Flathead 7

2014: Glacier 27, Flathead 7

2015: Glacier 41, Flathead 26

2016: Glacier 43, Flathead 6

2017: Flathead 31, Glacier 19

2018: Flathead 28, Glacier 27

2019: Glacier 42, Flathead 0

2020: Glacier 35, Flathead 14