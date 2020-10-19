Picky Pig Takes a Pass

6:11 a.m. A thief in flip-flops stole some stuff.

8:47 a.m. A woman was “being weird” after her car battery died. A helpful cop came by to give her a jump.

8:49 a.m. A man in the alley wearing a robe and what looked like a shower cap on his head seemed out of place.

12:08 p.m. A pig reported to be “pretty friendly” was on the loose near a fast food restaurant.

12:09 p.m. Unimpressed by the restaurant’s offerings, the pig was eating some grass.

12:34 p.m. A woman lost her knife in a grocery store bathroom.

12:43 p.m. A man was concerned after someone was seen swinging at his dog.

1:03 p.m. A man was talking to himself and making customers “not happy.”

1:06 p.m. Graffiti was spotted.

2:09 p.m. Complaints were lodged against a food delivery service.

3:43 p.m. A belligerent man in a trailer was calling kids walking home from school the “n-word.”

4:18 p.m. A crate filled with needles and business cards was found.

6:21 p.m. A group of teenagers were walking on a roof.

8:32 p.m. A man was standing in a neighbor’s driveway turning his cell phone flashlight on and off.

9:05 p.m. A man wielding a metal bat was harassing people.

9:52 p.m. Socks were stolen.

9:54 p.m. There was a drag race on the bypass.

11:24 p.m. Someone was trying to steal pavers.