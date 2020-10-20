(Mostly) Friday Night Lights Oct. 16

Ben Tack rushed 19 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyson Rostad threw two TD passes to Jaiden Klemundt to lead top-ranked and unbeaten Hamilton (8-0) past Libby (5-3) 35-14. Rostad completed scoring tosses of 44 yards in the first quarter and 21 yards in the second for the Broncs, who led 28-14 at the half.

Tack had scoring runs of 40, 7 and 6 yards. Ryder Davis accounted for both of the Loggers’ scores, the first on a 30-yard pass from Jay Beagle and then an 18-yard run.

The Columbia Falls Wildcats (5-3) entered the fourth quarter with a 21-13 lead over Frenchtown (6-2), before two passes from Frenchtown quarterback Wyatt Hayes quashed the dream of victory.

Isaiah Roth ran for all three of Columbia Falls’ touchdowns, all before halftime. Roth scored on one-, five- and-52 yard runs.

Whitefish (4-3) took a default victory against Stevensville (0-5) in a forfeit after all Yellowjacket athletics were suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in the school district.

Bigfork’s Cormac Benn continued his dominance on the field by rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Vikings (6-2) to a crushing 46-6 victory over Anaconda.

The Vikings only led 10-6 going into halftime before Benn found his stride. Benn ran for three touchdowns in the third quarter — from four, 10 and 59 yards out — and a 76-yarder in the fourth. He also caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Wallen in the final minutes of the game.