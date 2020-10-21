UPDATE: No Charges Filed in Hot Springs Soaking Pool Death

Update (10/20/20, 2:04 p.m.): The Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead woman as 39-year-old Keri Anne Allison of Polson, and said the man originally detained has been released with no charges filed.

Original story (10/20/20, 12:24 p.m.): The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a soaking pool in Hot Springs, where a woman was found unresponsive on Tuesday night.

According to a press release, first responders were dispatched to a soaking pool on Camp Aqua Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, the woman had already passed away despite the lifesaving efforts of some bystanders. The unidentified woman’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. No details on the cause of death were released.

During the course of their investigation, sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody but as of Wednesday morning he had not been charged. No explanation was offered for why the man was detained or what his relationship was to the deceased woman.