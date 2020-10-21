Pandemic Portraits

Sarah Johnson, an ICU nurse in the COVID-19 unit at Kalispell Regional Healthcare, on Oct. 16, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

People who contract COVID-19 can have vastly different experiences: mild or no symptoms to severe illness.

While we hear and read that a lot, we don’t always have an opportunity to hear directly from those who have navigated that broad spectrum. Nor do we always consider the other factors at play, beyond straight symptomatology, such as anxiety over wondering if you’ve infected loved ones, or the logistics of isolating in your own home, or the toll the disease takes on a fitness enthusiast who is suddenly sidelined for weeks.

In this series of profiles, we try to present a variety of different perspectives from Flathead Valley residents who have been diagnosed with the disease, from relatively mild cases to scary bouts that required hospitalization. We also get to hear from an ICU nurse who has had a front-row seat to the harrowing process of keeping extremely ill patients alive in the local COVID-19 unit.

