Real Estate Market Trends

Last week, per reader request, we looked at Kalispell building permits issued over the past four years (by month issued). 2020 counts showed abnormal growth, compared with prior years. We organized the counts by month of permit issue –not by project valuation ranges. Let’s do it this week by project valuation range ($100,000 to $699,999, in $100,000 segments). These counts will include Kalispell building permits issued for new residential construction, for projects valued between $100,000 and $699,999.

Project valuation includes all construction work (i.e. finish work, painting, roofing, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc.). This valuation is used only for purposes of calculating the necessary building permit fees and is not used for property tax – and it’s not the market value. Permit issuance counts in 2020 were more than double any recent prior years, for the lower segments.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.