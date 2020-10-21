Wolfpack Will Make First Appearance in State Finals

Celie Vandenbosc of the Flathead Bravettes battles with Glacier Wolfpack’s Madison Becker at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Sept. 15, 2020. Glacier won 1-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

BOZEMAN — Raegan Brisendine’s goal in overtime helped lift Kalispell Glacier to a 2-1 semifinal victory over Bozeman on Tuesday and into the championship match of the Class AA state girls soccer playoffs.

Brisendine scored in the 95th minute to break a 1-1 tie. The teams played to a scoreless standstill in the first half before Emily Cleveland gave Glacier the lead with a goal after intermission.

Bozeman’s Sami Murphy scored a goal to tie the game in the second half.

With the victory, Glacier (13-4-0) advanced to the state title match for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack will face either Missoula Hellgate or Helena High for the championship on Saturday.