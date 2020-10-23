Good Thing She Brought Her Phone in There

7:10 a.m. A cow was on the wrong side of the fence.

7:19 a.m. An abandoned lawnmower was found.

8:04 a.m. Two more cows joined that first cow and the trio was on the move.

8:45 a.m. A man trying to power down his phone was calling 911 repeatedly.

10:36 a.m. An unmanned Labrador stopped by a coffee stand.

11:02 a.m. A drive-by theft netted a gas can.

11:05 a.m. A baby in Whitefish dialed 911.

2:09 p.m. A stolen truck was being offered for sale on Facebook.

2:31 p.m. A Bigfork woman locked herself in her closet.

3:06 p.m. Someone smelled weed.

3:55 p.m. A woman with five dogs was accused of having too many dogs.

4:22 p.m. Doug was yelling at his neighbor.

5:01 p.m. A man stumbling down the road was OK.

5:18 p.m. Two stray arrows were found in a Kalispell yard.

7:07 p.m. A woman in seasonally appropriate Halloween yoga pants was not behaving very festively.

7:29 p.m. A vehicle was parked in a “really bad spot.”

10:53 p.m. A pass was made in a no-passing zone.

11:35 p.m. A food delivery driver was annoyed by a barrage of fake orders.