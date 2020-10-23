The USA is the greatest most benevolent country ever to exist. Today the leadership of the Democratic Party is controlled by radical socialists. They are vicious in their quest to demean and destroy anyone who doesn’t bow to their ideology. They believe people are stupid and need to be ruled by the socialist elite. Remember Venezuela? Socialism has never worked at any time or any place in history. The people are always servants to their Master Socialist Utopia, another name for Hell. Socialists Pelosi and Schumer say they want to protect our democracy. Hello? Under socialism, democracy and our Constitution will not exist.

Joe Biden represents the radical socialist party that is complicit with the rioters. Biden has been on the public dole for 47 years. We have paid him millions in wages. Can anyone state just one thing he has accomplished for the betterment of America? Kamala Harris is the most dangerous radical socialist in the Senate. If Biden is elected she will be president.

Another great danger to our freedom is the totally dishonest mainstream media that are complicit with the radicals.

Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams say if elected they will work across the aisle. Nonsense! They will be puppets of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. To send them to Washington would be a disaster!

President Donald Trump has flaws but what he has accomplished is amazing! His second term will continue putting America first, protection of the first and second amendments, great economy, constitutionalist appointed to the courts, energy independence, law and order, closed borders, no free stuff for illegals, school choice, reduced taxes, religious freedoms, protect the unborn, support the police and no socialized medicine.

With Biden? Just the opposite.

This is a simple election decision: liberty with Trump or tyranny with Biden?

Dave French

Eureka