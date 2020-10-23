Three New COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed in Flathead County

The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total up to 26.

The health department announced the deaths in a press release today but provided no further details about the three individuals.

“We send our condolences to all friends and family that have been affected by these deaths,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The death toll on the statewide online tracker has been increasing on a daily basis recently, with 282 total deaths reported as of today.

Flathead County has been experiencing a prolonged surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. As of yesterday, according to the health department, there were more than 600 active cases, including 63 new ones, along with 27 current hospitalizations.

While the county health board recently opted to take no action on further restrictions to slow the spread, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is seeking temporary restraining orders in district court against several local businesses deemed “egregious violators” of state COVID-19 health directives.

In its press release, the Flathead City-County Health Department said it will continue to update its novel coronavirus website daily with case counts and press releases.