Democrats Sink to New Low

The Montana Democratic Party sank to a new low when they sent a mailer to HD 3 voters trying to link Republican Braxton Mitchell to white nationalist Richard Spencer. Newsweek reported that Mr. Spencer has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president. Telling blatant lies and fabrications to tear down an opponent is reprehensible. The only extremism that Braxton Mitchell has is his love for Montana, Columbia Falls and the U.S. Constitution. Maybe that is what the Democrat Party is afraid of?

Keith Regier

Kalispell