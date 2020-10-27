Cross Valley Clash in Class A Soccer Championship

Gabe Menicke of the Whitefish Bulldogs, right, and Rusty Heger race for the ball in a Class A semifinal match at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 26, 2019. The Bulldogs beat Billings Central 11-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Valley hosted all four Class A semifinal soccer matches over the weekend.

Whitefish advanced to the state final for the fourth straight year after a 6-0 victory over Corvallis. Collin Lyman scored two goals, while James Thompson, Aaron Dicks, Gabe Menicke and Marvin Kimera also scored for the Bulldogs. Whitefish is 41-0-2 over the past three years, including 12-0-1 this fall. Several players on the team have never lost a match while wearing a Bulldogs uniform.

The Bulldogs will face off against Columbia Falls (11-1-1) on Halloween. The Wildcats advanced to the state title match for the first time in 15 years after beating Billings Central 2-1. Freshman Kai Golan made the game-winning goal with nine minutes remaining.

Columbia Falls will make the seven-mile trek to Whitefish for the championship match, seeking to upset the two-time defending champions. The teams played twice this year, once to a draw and once with Whitefish victorious.

In the girls tournament, defending state champion Laurel (9-0-1) advanced to the final with a 5-1 win over Columbia falls (10-3-0). Maddie Robison gave the Wildkats an early 1-0 lead, but Columbia Falls was unable to hold off the Locomotives.

Whitefish (11-0-1) advances to the state championship match for the first time since 2013 as the Bulldogs beat Billings Central 1-0 on a goal by Adrienne Healy. Billings Central (7-2-1) had appeared in five consecutive state final matches. Whitefish will travel to Laurel for the Saturday game.