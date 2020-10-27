12:12 a.m. A baseball cap was returned to its owner.

1:45 a.m. A person who thought they heard a gunshot or an explosion blamed the noise on “gang activity.”

3:35 a.m. A woman suspected of stealing a wallet said she no longer had the wallet because she burned it.

6:42 a.m. Dogs were barking at passing cars.

9:20 a.m. A man has been standing in an alley for two hours.

9:37 a.m. A man who had already shot several turkeys was accused of shooting “anything that walks through the property.”

9:59 a.m. A “meth party” was happening next door.

10:02 a.m. An office phone system that requires the user to dial 9 + 1 to make outbound calls was giving an employee fits.

11:44 a.m. Someone gave very bad directions to the spot where she heard gunshots.

12:27 p.m. A dog got into some garbage.

12:53 p.m. A concerned citizen wanted police to check on some “shady” people.

2:29 p.m. A man stuffed a dog under his shirt and ran away while “looking back very suspiciously.”

3:22 p.m. A dog was chasing a cat.

4:01 p.m. More “shady characters” were spotted.

4:23 p.m. Political signs were stolen for the third time.

4:45 p.m. Enterprising transients were using shrink wrap to build a fort.

4:54 p.m. Barking dogs never stop.

5:44 p.m. A bear cruising through a Whitefish neighborhood was “just being a bear.”

5:52 p.m. Candles were seen burning inside a shed.

10:05 p.m. Two $5 Trump signs were stolen.

10:06 p.m. Underage drinkers were made to pour out their drinks.

10:08 p.m. A thirsty man stole a 30-rack of beer.

11:22 p.m. Late-night pressure washing was keeping someone awake.