Montana Prep Football Rankings: Oct. 28

The Montana high school football regular season ended last week for Class AA, A and B. Five teams across those classifications are entering the state playoffs undefeated. Missoula Sentinel gets the distinction of the best scoring record in Class AA, 344-33. The Broncs won the most games of any team in the state, and enters the playoffs 9-0.

The first round of the state playoffs begins this weekend.

406mtsports.com Rankings

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (7-0) 2. Billings West (7-0) 3. Billings Senior (6-1) 4. Helena (6-1) 5. Bozeman (4-2)

Class A

1. Hamilton (9-0) 2. Billings Central (5-0) 3. Dillon (7-1) 4. Laurel (5-1) 5. Frenchtown (7-2)

Class B

1. Manhattan (8-0) 2. Florence-Carlton (6-1) 3. Fairfield (5-1) 4. Malta (5-1) 5. Townsend (6-2)

The 406mtsports.com rankings are compiled by 406mtsports staff and come out on Mondays. The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday.