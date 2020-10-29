Acorn or Arrow?

9:44 a.m. A man blamed his “fat fingers” for an accidental 911 call.

2:49 p.m. A car accident caused $5 worth of damage to a license plate holder.

3:04 p.m. A man was under the impression some “druggies” were squatting at his late brother’s house.

4:21 p.m. A man who thought an “acorn or something” fell on his vehicle was surprised to learn his driver side door was struck by an arrow.

5:05 p.m. Kids were throwing rocks.

7:21 p.m. Someone knocked over a fence.

8:21 p.m. A small white poodle was proving difficult to capture.

10:04 p.m. A complaint about potholes was unfounded.