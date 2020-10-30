Death of Montana Man Found in State Park Ruled Accidental

GREAT FALLS — Police said Thursday a 20-year-old man died of hypothermia after he went missing last weekend in Sluice Boxes State Park in central Montana.

The death of Brendan Rollins was accidental, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune after an autopsy was done. A toxicology report is pending.

Rollins’ body was found Sunday in the bottom of a ravine in the park. He and a friend, Logan Haakenson, had set out to camp Friday, but as the weather deteriorated, they decided to hike back to their vehicle, Haakenson told police.

Haakenson said he fell into a ravine during the hike and became separated from Rollins. Haakenson had a sleeping bag and spent the night in the ravine. He hiked out the following morning and reported Rollins was missing.