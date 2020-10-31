Bulldogs Continue Reign

The Whitefish Bulldogs hoist their trophy after claiming the Class A state title at Smith Fields in Whitefish against the Columbia Falls Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish’s Gabe Menicke and Tyler Hull of Columbia Falls battle for the ball during the Class A state title at Smith Fields on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Whitefish Bulldogs celebrate their Class A state championship win with their fans at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Bulldogs head coach John Lacey is doused with water by his team after the Bulldogs claimed the Class A state title at Smith Fields in Whitefish against the Columbia Falls Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Brandon Mendoza of the Whitefish Bulldogs takes control of the ball during the Class A state championship game at Smith Fields in Whitefish against the Columbia Falls Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish’s Gabe Menicke and Dale Blickhan of Columbia Falls battle for the ball during the Class A state championship game at Smith Fields on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Dale Blickhan of Columbia Falls chases down the ball during the Class A state championship game at Smith Fields on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D'Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A group of Whitefish Bulldogs fans watch the Class A state soccer championship from the roof of a van at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Bulldogs fans celebrate their team’s win at the Class A state soccer championship at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Wildcats fans on the sideline of the Class A state soccer championship at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Marvin Kimera of the Whitefish Bulldogs takes a shot on goal during the Class A state championship game at Smith Fields in Whitefish against the Columbia Falls Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Niels Getts of the Columbia Falls Wildcats takes the ball upfield during the Class A state title at Smith Fields in Whitefish against the Columbia Falls Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Columbia Falls Wildcats huddle after their loss to the Whitefish Bulldogs in the Class A state champhionhip on Oct. 31, 2020. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls 3-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon