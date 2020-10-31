Bulldogs Continue Reign

The Whitefish Bulldogs pulled off a third straight state championship by defeating Columbia Falls 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Bulldogs are the first Class A school to pull off a three-peat, a feat only achieved by Hellgate, Sentinel and Bozeman high schools.
Junior Gabe Menicke scored in the 25th minute to put Whitefish on the board and scored again in the 64th. Senior captain Brandon Mendoza just squeezed one by the Wildcats keeper in the 48th minute.
“I’m really proud of my team and how we played today,” Mendoza said after the game. “I’m glad I got the juniors three wins in a row, and now they can go get four.”