It’s Brodie Season

6:09 p.m. A woman was hitting everyone and throwing drinks.

6:30 p.m. A man who thought he had COVID-19 was told to go to the hospital.

6:44 p.m. In a sure sign that winter has arrived, a black Subaru was “doing brodies” in a parking lot.

9:02 p.m. Three white trucks spinning brodies in a different parking lot may have been involved in a drug deal.

9:26 p.m. A “jacked up” truck with big tires was also spinning brodies.

9:38 p.m. A man left his wallet in a now-closed store.

10:18 p.m. Departing from the preferred local slang, two trucks were reported to be “doing donuts.”