Live: Election Day 2020

Dave August waves at passing traffic wearing a Donald Trump mask at a small rally at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell on Oct. 31, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Signage in the window of a room serving as a polling place inside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A Sheriff’s deputy adjusts the position of a sign amid long lines of voters outside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Two men hand out pro-Trump facemasks to a long line of voter outside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

I Voted stickers next to a voter drop-off box at the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Voters from a long line extending around the block outside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Voters from a long line extending around the block outside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A voter fills out his ballot at the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Voters from a long line extending around the block outside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

It’s Election Day, and a raft of candidates are nearing the finish line of a contentious campaign season shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Montana, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, and while Flathead County is one of 46 counties in Montana that adopted an all-mail format for the Nov. 3 general election — meaning every active registered voter in Flathead County was sent a ballot by mail this year — residents can still register to vote and fill out their ballots in person until polls close.

