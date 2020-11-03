Live: Election Day 2020

It’s Election Day, and a raft of candidates are nearing the finish line of a contentious campaign season shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.
In Montana, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, and while Flathead County is one of 46 counties in Montana that adopted an all-mail format for the Nov. 3 general election — meaning every active registered voter in Flathead County was sent a ballot by mail this year — residents can still register to vote and fill out their ballots in person until polls close.
Local Voters Wait Hours to Register, Cast In-Person Ballots
Majority of county residents voted by mail, but those who needed to register, change addresses or wanted to cast ballots in-person had wait times
Flathead County Casts Record Number of Votes
Montana also breaks record, was third state to exceed 2016 vote total before Election Day
How to Vote on Election Day
Here’s what Flathead County voters need to know about ballot drop-off locations, in-person voting and late registration
Montana Voters Pick President, Senate, House Candidates
In-person voting was available in all counties but the number of polling stations was limited in many jurisdictions due to the coronavirus
