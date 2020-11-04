Glacier Advances to State Football Quarterfinals

Jake Rendina of the Glacier Wolfpack celebrates a touchdown at the annual crosstown football game against the Flathead Braves in Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 16, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A week after getting throttled by top ranked Missoula Sentinel, Glacier flipped the tables on a different Missoula team, smashing Big Sky 63-0 to advance through the first round of the Class AA playoffs on Friday night.

Glacier (6-2) was able to shut out the Eagles while running a balanced offense between passing and running attacks.

The Wolfpack started its rout midway through the first quarter when JT Allen threw a 53-yard TD pass to Jake Turner. Jake Rendina swiftly followed that up with a three-yard run. Mason Naomi also caught a 25-yard pass for a TD in the first half.

The Wolfpack was up 35-0 at the half and didn’t let up the rest of the game.

Rendina scored on a 45-yard run early in the third quarter and George Herne took in an 87-yard TD pass to close out the third period. For the first time all season, Rendina accounted for a minority share of points with three TDs, as teammates Wyatt Thomasen ran for a TD in the fourth and Connor Sullivan returned an interception 40 yards in the final minutes of the game.

Glacier finished with 602 total yards to Big Sky’s 216 and Allen completed 16 of 21 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolfpack will face Billings Senior (6-1) on Nov. 7 in Billings.