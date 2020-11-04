Glacier Girls Soccer Make History

Taylor Brisendine of Glacier charges toward the net in a match against Flathead at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Sept. 5, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Wolfpack made history in the capital city on Oct. 29 knocking off Helena High 1-0 to win their first ever state title.

“It’s a dream come true,” Taylor Brisendine told 406mtsports.com after the match. “I didn’t even realize that we had won until I saw my teammates running at me. It’s an incredible feeling, I almost can’t believe it.”

Helena missed several scoring chances early on, including a shot off the crossbar and was unable to retaliate when Brisendine took a stoppage time goal to go up on the board.

The Glacier defense was key to the victory, keeping the Bengals from capitalizing off of a number of corner kicks and free kicks near the box.

Glacier and Helena met twice during the regular season, with the Bengals winning both matches in shutouts.