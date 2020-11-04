GOP’s Rosendale Wins Montana’s U.S. House Seat

Matt Rosendale, candidate for State Auditor, speaks during the Glacier Country Pachyderm Club's meeting on Sept. 16, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

BILLINGS — Republican Matt Rosendale has won Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

Rosendale, who serves as Montana’s state auditor, defeated Democrat Kathleen Williams, a former state lawmaker.

The seat was up for grabs as Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte ran for governor.

Rosendale, 60, is a veteran of statewide campaigns. He first ran for U.S. House in 2014, losing the primary in a crowded field. He narrowly lost his attempt to unseat Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018.

The former real estate developer hitched his campaign to President Donald Trump and stuck to the Republican party line, promising to protect the Second Amendment and end illegal immigration.