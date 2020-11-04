Whitefish Girls Soccer Fall Short at State

Barely 10 minutes after the Whitefish boys began celebrating their victory in the state finals, the girls team took the field in Laurel against the defending champions.

The Bulldogs led early on with a goal by Emma Barron, which sent celebratory shouts up and down the field back in Whitefish, as the boys team was listening in on the game. Barron found the back of the net a second time with 18 minutes left to play, putting Whitefish up 2-0 before the Locomotives were able to answer and force the game into overtime.

Moran Maack scored the game-winner for Laurel to give the Locomotives their second consecutive title, and third in four years.