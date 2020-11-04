Woman Who Died in Glacier National Park Diving Accident Identified

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old Missoula resident who died in a scuba diving accident in Glacier National Park on Nov. 1.

Linnea Rose Mills was diving with a group near the dock at Lake McDonald Lodge on Sunday afternoon when an accident was reported. A park ranger and Kalispell Regional Healthcare’s A.L.E.R.T. responded to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Resuscitation attempts by other divers and first responders were unsuccessful.

According to a press release issued by Glacier Park on Wednesday, the accident remains under investigation and no further information was available.

A second diver, a 22-year-old male, was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center and flown to Seattle for hyperbaric treatment on Sunday. Wednesday’s press release provided no new update on his condition.

Lake McDonald is popular among scuba diving groups for the artifacts submerged below the surface. Permits are not required to scuba dive in the park.