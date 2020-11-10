Hacking Away at America’s Democracy

Steve Daines, you enabling President Donald Trump to attack our democracy is abhorrent. There is absolutely no significant evidence of voter fraud anywhere in the country. Is there any line that Trump could cross that would make you get a spine and speak up to protect your country’s democracy?

As Trump stated: “I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose one vote.” And toadies like you are making his dreams come true as you hack away at America’s democracy and the rule of law.

You are so very lucky that a significant number of Montanans are not very educated or you would never have been elected.

Barbara Palmer

Whitefish