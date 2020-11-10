Peterson Elementary Students Organizing Veterans Day Tribute

Peterson Elementary School students, Kenlie Morin, Kira Nelson and Jackson Davies organize a table of donations they and their classmates collected for the Montana Veterans' Home at Peterson Elementary School on Nov. 4, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A note on a American flag made with craft paper hangs above a table of donations Peterson Elementary School students collected for the Montana Veterans' Home on Nov. 4, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Peterson Elementary School students with a table of donations they collected for the Montana Veterans' Home at Peterson Elementary School on Nov. 4, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Every Veterans Day, students at Peterson Elementary School in Kalispell hold an in-person ceremony to honor veterans and organize a fundraiser for the Montana Veterans’ Home in Columbia Falls.

Due to the pandemic this year, however, an in-person ceremony was out of the question, but that didn’t deter the kids, even with fewer students due to COVID-19. They shifted gears, modifying their annual community-service donation drive for the vets home while making a video as a digital tribute in lieu of hosting veterans to an in-person ceremony. Students in all grades participated in the video.

The video is personalized with songs, photos and more, and will be shown in residents’ rooms at the Montana Veterans Home.

“We want to honor our veterans,” said Karissa Prewitt, the fourth-grade teacher who is organizing the efforts. Prewitt added that the kids “working hard to get the word out about the importance of thanking these amazing people who have sacrificed for us.”

In addition to the video, children have also been busy collecting donations requested by the residents: snacks, holiday decorations, craft projects, letters and more. Prewitt said the student-to-resident communication is always important, but particularly so in the time of COVID-19, when greater isolation can lead to mental-health worries.

“We’re trying to collect things to cheer them up and let them know we’re thinking about them,” Prewitt said.