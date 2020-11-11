Flathead’s Thompson Signs with Griz

The 2019 Western AA conference player of the year, Flathead’s Skyleigh Thompson, will sign her National Letter of Intent Nov. 11 to play soccer at the University of Montana.

Thompson was the leading scorer in Western AA for the second straight year in 2020, tallying 17 goals and a total of 37 points, second in all of Class AA. She has 53 goals and 20 assists in her career, and was selected as a preseason All-American soccer player and a finalist for the high school All-American game in St Louis on May 29.

The Flathead senior is a four-time first-team all-state selection in soccer, a multi-sport athlete who runs track in the spring and the Flathead student body president.

“Skyleigh is a girl who is very self motivated — she is always looking to improve and push herself,” Flathead coach Bledy Doda said. “It’s been awesome to see her grow as a player.”

Next fall Thompson will join fellow Flathead Valley standout Josie Windauer, a 2020 Columbia Falls graduate, in Missoula to play for a Griz team that is consistently top-ranked in the Big Sky Conference.