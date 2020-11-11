Podcast: Recapping the 2020 Election

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

We’re more than a week removed from the 2020 general election but the impact will be felt for years, particularly after Montana Republicans won every statewide race, including the races for governor and U.S. Senate. Beacon Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown shares what he took away from election night, including the lack of ticket-splitting in what has traditionally been a purple state, and what the election results could mean for the state and both parties. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, most of which continue to involve COVID-19 as the volume of new cases in Flathead County surges yet again.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.