Glacier’s Mohl Signs With University of Montana

On Nov. 11, the first official day of the NCAA’s early signing period, Glacier senior Kynzie Mohl inked her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play for the University of Montana.

The two-year all-state selection catcher has gained a reputation for being just as potent stepping up to the plate as crouching behind it. In two years with the Wolfpack, Mohl batted .425 with 57 hits and 43 RBIs. Twenty-one of her hits have gone for extra bases, eleven of which were home runs.

“This kid can hit,” said fourth-year Griz head coach Melanie Meuchel in a press release. “When she steps into the box, she has a presence about her that she is going to win this at-bat. She drives the ball with a lot of power.”

The Griz softball program is only five years old, but has had success in its early seasons. The team won the 2017 Big Sky Conference title and earned a berth to the NCAA tournament. Montana was picked third in the conference preseason poll ahead of the 2020 season and was 12-12 before the season was canceled.

Mohl will be joined in Missoula by three other recruits that signed NLIs with the Griz on Wednesday.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Grizzlies,” Mohl said. “When Coach Meuchel offered me, I immediately knew that I wanted to be a part of their family.”