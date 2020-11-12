Wildkats Start State Volleyball Tournament With Sweep

Kiera Brown, left and Dillen Hoerner of Columbia Falls leap to block a ball during a volleyball match against Whitefish at Whitefish High School on Sept. 17, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The night before the opening game of the Class A volleyball tournament in Sidney, Columbia Falls coach Jolandie Brooks was confident of her teams’s abilities.

“We’re looking forward to being able to set foot on the court tomorrow and see what will happen,” Brooks said, adding that once the team beat Havre, they would be warmed up and ready for another match Thursday night.

As Brooks expected, the Wildkats (13-0) downed Havre in three sets, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-11. Mady Hoerner led the team with 12 digs and 13 kills, while Hannah Schweikert came away with 25 assists, two aces and two blocks.

The undefeated Wildcats will play again this evening at 6 p.m. against Hardin, the east’s second seed. Hardin won their first playoff game today in four sets against defending state champion Corvallis. Columbia Falls also picked up an early season win against Corvallis this season, one of the few times they were challenged beyond three sets.