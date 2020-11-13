The Benefits of Wearing a Mask

My husband and I have been wearing masks for a year now since last October. Our doctors said our compromised immune systems should be protected. We got our flu vaccine and then diligently started wearing our masks when appropriate. It was an easy thing to do. We wore them indoors at social gatherings, grocery stores, doctors’ offices, etc. and outdoors when social distancing was not possible. My immune system has had a problem for a number of years and it was normal for me to catch colds, norovirus, etc. A whole year has gone by without my catching anything. Bob has also been free of such things. That made for a really good year! Those of you who have worn masks to protect yourselves or those of you who have worn masks to protect people like us, we appreciate it. We hope that you can see the benefit of mask wearing not only for COVID-19 and also the flu. Thank you for your care and concern.

Rita W. Windom, Libby

Former Lincoln County commissioner