Columbia Falls Volleyball Takes First Loss Of Season

Columbia Falls' Madysen Hoerner celebrates a point against Libby at the Western Class A divisional volleyball tournament on Nov. 1, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Hardin stunned the Columbia Falls Wildkats, taking an upset win in five sets 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10 during a quarterfinal matchup of the Class A state volleyball tournament on Thursday evening. The loss broke the Wildkats’ perfect season record.

Mady Hoerner led Columbia Falls with 22 kills, 19 digs and two aces. Dillen Hoerner added 12 kills and two aces, Hannah Schweikert had seven kills and 41 assists, and McKenna Rensel added 16 digs for the Wildkats.

Columbia Falls had only lost two sets going into the quarterfinal match. The Wildkats are aiming for their first state title since back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

In an afternoon loser-out match, Columbia Falls will face the Ronan, which beat Polson earlier today. The Wildkats put away Ronan in three sets earlier this season.