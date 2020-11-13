Investigators Seeking Information on Two Dead Grizzly Bears Found Near Bigfork

State and federal wildlife investigators are seeking information on two dead grizzly bears found this week near Bigfork.

The carcasses of an adult female bear and cub were located Nov. 9 on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, which is investigating the incident along with officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

No additional information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

Grizzlies in the Lower 48 are considered threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Killing or possessing any body parts from a grizzly is illegal and punishable under federal law.

Anyone with potential information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may remain anonymous. If the information provided leads to an arrest, callers could be eligible for a cash reward.