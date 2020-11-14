Support Board Members Who Support Liberty

The Health Board has eight members and during the last two meetings five members (including Chairman Bill Burg) and then four members voted against more restrictions. So why is Dr. Annie Bukacek again being targeted for removal?

Everyone heard the same information and drew their own conclusions. Sheriff Brian Heino and County Attorney Travis Ahner continue to assert that these restrictions are not constitutional or enforceable. The data does not support these restrictions.

It just appears they keep trying every angle until they get what they want, while Dr. Bukacek and the other board members who actually listen to the objections of the public, continue to vote the right way and support liberty, truth and common sense.

Michael & Amber Sutter

Kila