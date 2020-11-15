Follow the Advice of Experts

I am not a medical professional, but I follow the advice of the experts who are. I am also a Flathead vacation homeowner who has for 20 years spent a lot of time – and money – there. But we cut our visit short last March, alarmed by all the people crowded together and ignoring the clear signs of a rapidly growing health emergency. Now, nine months later, I read in that even the simplest of protection protocols – masks, for heaven’s sake – are still optional in a region with a virus surge that is breaking its own records. Given all that, we cannot put ourselves and our loved ones in danger. We will miss the Flathead and our Montana friends, but we will stay away until we can feel safe.

Liz Lippoff

Portland, Ore.