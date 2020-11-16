Bukacek Shouldn’t be Singled Out

Thank you for taking into consideration my rebuttal to the article regarding: “Public Health Officials Take Aim at County Leaders for Failure to Act on COVID-19.”

I feel that the attack on Dr. Annie Bukacek, who has been named Physician of The Year the last two years in a row and is a stellar representative for our community, is unfair and unfounded. There were four board members that voted against the restrictions.

The county attorney plainly declared that the restrictions were not constitutional and not enforceable. Along with this, Sheriff Brian Heino has publicly said that these orders are not enforceable. He knows that unelected bureaucrats do not have the authority to make laws.

As all of the Health Board members represent the community, they are giving their professional expertise to the situation at hand and need to be heard and respected, not removed from the board or singled out.

I appreciate all those that are on boards within our community. They give of their time, finances and expertise and represent those within our community. I give a shout out of appreciation for Dr. Annie Bukacek, Commissioner Pam Holmquist, Ardis Larsen and Ronalee Skees for representing my thoughts on the subject of COVID-19. NO RESTRICTIONS!

Terry Charles

Kalispell