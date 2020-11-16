Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Shoots, Kills Man on I-90

BILLINGS — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a man on Interstate 90 near Columbus, the patrol reported.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday and by Monday morning the patrol still had not said what led to the shooting or identified the victim or the trooper who was involved.

The trooper was not injured, the patrol said.

“It’s my understanding that because the Stillwater County Sheriff requested the assistance of the Division of Criminal Investigation, they will be taking the lead in the investigation,” patrol Sgt. Kyle Hayter told The Billings Gazette. He did not comment any further.

The Montana Highway Patrol said it would provide updates on its social media channels as they become available.

Department of Justice spokesperson Anastasia Burton said Monday morning there was “no additional information at this time.”