It’s Time to Believe in Science

It is time. Time to look beyond identity politics, beyond conservative or liberal labels, time to lose the anger and bitterness so prevalent in our discourse – and start caring about your friends and neighbors. It is time to believe in science. It is time to wear a mask.

Our businesses need your help. Thousands of business owners around our valley are open for your wants and needs, keeping our economy going, providing jobs and paychecks, supporting the interconnected web of our society. They want their employees to have a safe working environment and to not have their health threatened by their customer’s lack of empathy. They ask you to do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Our schools need your help. I am a teacher in your community. You asked schools to be open so your kids don’t have to learn at home and so you could get back to work. Educators answered the call and are doing everything we can to stay open. But we are losing the battle. I plead with you to help us stay open by doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Our doctors, nurses and caregivers need your help. Our valley residents expect our high quality health care services to be there should we or our family need them. Flathead County health care providers, and providers around the state, are ringing alarm bells that this may not be possible if we don’t significantly slow the spread of this infectious disease. They are pleading with our county to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Our precious elderly residents need your help. The aging in our community deserve our concern and respect. They are increasingly at risk, frightened to go out into the town they love or to see friends or family. This virus may not be that deadly for you, but it is for them. They beseech you to do your part to protect them by slowing the spread of COVID-19.

How can you do this? It’s really quite simple. Believe the experts in infectious disease – just like we believe cardiologists when we have heart issues, mechanics if our car breaks down, or a lawyer if we get sued. Why do we trust these people? Because they are experts in their fields. The experts in infectious disease in this country and around the world all agree- we can slow the spread of COVID-19 through three simple acts – washing your hands, watching your distance, and wearing a mask. I ask those of you who still refuse to wear a mask in public to search your heart. This is not about your constitutional rights, it’s about your patriotic responsibilities. It’s about your friends and neighbors. It’s about the elderly, the educators, healers and helpers. So please, for all of us, see if you can answer the call to love thy neighbor.

Matt Ford

Columbia Falls