Podcast: Montana Acts to Slow COVID-19

This week: New COVID-19 cases have been popping up in Montana at an alarming rate this month and on Tuesday lame duck Gov. Steve Bullock took action, announcing a number of new measures targeting the out-of-control spread of the virus. In this episode, you’ll hear clips from Gov. Bullock’s press conference, and find out just what is going to be done and what prompted the governor to take action at this time. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the status of the pandemic in Flathead County, a key local ruling on the governor’s previous mask directive and details from a scary Thursday night at a Columbia Falls grocery store.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.